J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Sells $160,875.00 in Stock

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of JCOM opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.
J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,729,000 after purchasing an additional 145,997 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period.
About J2 Global
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
