J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Sells $160,875.00 in Stock

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JCOM opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,729,000 after purchasing an additional 145,997 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

