Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, King Wealth bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

