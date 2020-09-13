Robert Edward Grady Sells 4,500 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $229,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SF opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 171.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 240.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

