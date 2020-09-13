CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 1,666 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $141,743.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,694,177 shares in the company, valued at $569,540,579.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,740 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $749,018.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 117 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $9,945.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,563 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $132,980.04.

On Monday, August 31st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,816 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $150,201.36.

On Thursday, August 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,883 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $570,944.85.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,040 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $250,283.20.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 469 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $38,490.83.

On Monday, August 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,223 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $265,542.97.

On Friday, August 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,976 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $244,746.24.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,895 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $567,182.70.

Shares of CRVL opened at $84.69 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRVL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

