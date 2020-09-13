Stifel Financial Corp Sells 18,072 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,946 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 18,072 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Citrix Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 31.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 296,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,948 shares of company stock worth $5,531,266 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $132.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.17 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

