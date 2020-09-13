Holocene Advisors LP Sells 17,576 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,576 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PriceSmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61,463 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.94. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at $950,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $115,488.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

