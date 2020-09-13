Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

BRO stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

