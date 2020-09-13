Stifel Financial Corp Sells 13,006 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Hexcel worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 74.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 118.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.