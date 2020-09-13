Holocene Advisors LP Has $587,000 Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,849 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,347 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,813,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 819,603 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $29,214,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX opened at $21.99 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

