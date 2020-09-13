Holocene Advisors LP Has $471,000 Stock Position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,366 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. LGI Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 8,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,004,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,581,268.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,625 shares of company stock worth $7,023,767. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

