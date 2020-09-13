Holocene Advisors LP Has $482,000 Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,056 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albany International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,293,000 after buying an additional 62,062 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,394 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 924,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 168,491 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 856,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Albany International by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,779 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

AIN stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.40. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.