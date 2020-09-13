Holocene Advisors LP Invests $531,000 in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

