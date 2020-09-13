Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PS. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PS opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,500. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,705,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,080 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,838,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,082,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 876,108 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages
Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 1,563 Everest Re Group Ltd
Holocene Advisors LP Has $386,000 Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc.
Holocene Advisors LP Sells 3,510 Shares of Bank Ozk
838 Shares in Netflix, Inc. Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP
Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc
