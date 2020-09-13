Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PS. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PS opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,500. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,705,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,080 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,838,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,082,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 876,108 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

