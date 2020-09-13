Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 1,563 Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

NYSE:RE opened at $206.34 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

