Holocene Advisors LP Has $386,000 Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $592,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 192,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,307,000 after purchasing an additional 129,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,719,000 after purchasing an additional 218,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKSI. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $129.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $1,409,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

