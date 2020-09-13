Holocene Advisors LP Sells 3,510 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 63.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 28,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,370,000 after purchasing an additional 138,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 106.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,193,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,005,000 after purchasing an additional 614,895 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

OZK stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.