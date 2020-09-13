838 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $72,726,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Netflix by 70.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 37.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $482.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $499.51 and a 200-day moving average of $437.91. The company has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.33.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

