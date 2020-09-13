Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

