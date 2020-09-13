3,831 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in IHS Markit by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IHS Markit by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IHS Markit by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IHS Markit by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,496,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $77.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.