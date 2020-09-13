Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $110,000.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Scott Darling sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Scott Darling sold 8,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $219,520.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Scott Darling sold 1,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $33,325.00.

Shares of SFIX opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -179.65 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 75,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 16.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

