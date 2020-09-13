Stephen W. Hope Sells 236 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of ADSK opened at $227.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $261.94.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 633.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,021 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
