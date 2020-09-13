Stephen W. Hope Sells 236 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADSK opened at $227.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 633.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,021 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

