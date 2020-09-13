Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells $58,865.52 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 3,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $58,865.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Randall Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Randall Marshall sold 207 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $4,280.76.

On Friday, August 28th, Randall Marshall sold 771 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $17,031.39.

On Monday, August 24th, Randall Marshall sold 974 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $22,557.84.

On Thursday, August 20th, Randall Marshall sold 510 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $12,331.80.

On Monday, August 17th, Randall Marshall sold 1,548 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $38,870.28.

On Friday, August 14th, Randall Marshall sold 700 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $17,563.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Randall Marshall sold 2,516 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $66,472.72.

On Monday, July 27th, Randall Marshall sold 338 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $8,815.04.

On Friday, July 24th, Randall Marshall sold 2,343 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $62,159.79.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Randall Marshall sold 1,372 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $36,673.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TARA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 45.5% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

