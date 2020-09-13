Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 35,000 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $2.72 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,800,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000. AgEagle Aerial Systems comprises about 2.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 13.15% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

