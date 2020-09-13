X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Insider Sells $46,963.70 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $46,963.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XFOR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 75,970 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 873,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 153,215 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 122.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 331,982 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 341,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

