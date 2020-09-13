Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $22.31 Average PT from Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCNNF shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

