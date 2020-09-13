Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Pinduoduo reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. China International Capital downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,500,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 359.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

