Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 7,420 Shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) Stock

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,420 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $66,334.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,548 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $130,059.12.

On Monday, August 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,165 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $180,880.05.

On Friday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,183 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,145.04.

Shares of NYSE DEX opened at $9.03 on Friday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEX. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About DE ENHANCED GLB/COM

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

