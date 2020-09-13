Analysts Set Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT at $48.33

Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 304.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

