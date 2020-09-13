Insider Buying: Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) Director Acquires $99,945.00 in Stock

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) Director Michael H. Davidson bought 55,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $99,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.86. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CLBS shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

