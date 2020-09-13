George R. Krouse, Jr. Sells 223 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $304.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $323.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

