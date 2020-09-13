Marc Ferrentino Sells 4,846 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $82,527.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,805.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE YEXT opened at $15.97 on Friday. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yext by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

