Ademir Sarcevic Sells 1,200 Shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SXI opened at $58.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. Standex Int’l Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $723.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 25.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Standex Int’l by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti raised their target price on Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. CJS Securities raised Standex Int’l from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

