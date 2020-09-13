Analysts Set National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target at $36.80

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on National Vision from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

EYE stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. National Vision has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.25, a PEG ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 2.01.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 430.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,623,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,119,000 after buying an additional 3,751,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,698,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after buying an additional 954,841 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after buying an additional 649,650 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 732,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,348,000 after buying an additional 555,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 300.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 664,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after buying an additional 498,768 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

