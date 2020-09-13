Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.06 and a beta of 1.94. Carnival has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Carnival by 972.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 210.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

