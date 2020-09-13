X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Sells $67,088.70 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $67,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
XFOR opened at $7.86 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.45.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
XFOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
