X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Sells $67,088.70 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $67,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

XFOR opened at $7.86 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.45.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 38,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XFOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

