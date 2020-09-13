Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $67,462.50 in Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $67,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $67,585.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50.

On Monday, July 6th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $55,125.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $58,835.00.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 2.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 20.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

