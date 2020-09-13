Matthew W. Friedrich Sells 1,075 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,723.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

