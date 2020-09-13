Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 243,233 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,078,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.79% of Royal Gold worth $880,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 117.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,040,000 after purchasing an additional 148,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after purchasing an additional 105,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $130.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.05 and a 200-day moving average of $119.72.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

