Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,027,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.74% of Perrigo worth $885,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Perrigo by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Perrigo by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Perrigo stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,828 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

