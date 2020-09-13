Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,109,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,585,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Kimco Realty worth $887,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,902,000 after buying an additional 6,560,497 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 44.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,820,000 after buying an additional 6,473,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,125,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,849 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $18,579,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $11.66 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

