APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of IDACORP worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,675.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $82.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.38. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

