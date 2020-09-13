APG Asset Management N.V. Has $4.42 Million Stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 115.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Momo were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kylin Management LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 109.6% in the second quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,836,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 960,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $894,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Momo by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,640,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,003 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. Momo Inc has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.59.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

