APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 674,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $50.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

