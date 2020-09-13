Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Friday, September 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $111,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $117,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $110,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $118,850.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $124,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $119,300.00.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.