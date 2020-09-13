Andreas Wicki Sells 2,216 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $137,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Andreas Wicki sold 34,904 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $2,145,548.88.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $6,547,259.04.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $64.44.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 333,710 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,293,000 after buying an additional 318,464 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 230,403 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 9,164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 216,746 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 627,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 210,863 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

