Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Stock Holdings Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 535,828 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.59% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $989.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.