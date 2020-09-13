APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336,707 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $37.51 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

