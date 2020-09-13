OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,789,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,120,000 after acquiring an additional 151,562 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,393,000 after acquiring an additional 197,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,264,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 165,102 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $30.16 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

