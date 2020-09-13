Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $450,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,587 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 818,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,381,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,918,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,508,000 after acquiring an additional 158,916 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY opened at $313.21 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.30.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.80.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

