Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.14. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $109.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

